Tanger 2 Outlets in Bluffton has a new store with ‘unique gifts.’ Here’s what you can find

Narwhal Gifts opened Sunday within Tanger 2 Outlets in Bluffton. Submitted

A new store has opened within Bluffton’s Tanger 2 Outlets, and it has an international vibe.

Narwhal Gifts opened Sunday next to New York & Co. and specializes in “unique” gifts, according to owner Amanda Graves.

“The store’s concept is unique, one-of-a-kind gifts based off the concept of the narwhal itself,” Graves said Tuesday.

Graves, who moved to the area from St. Louis with her husband, previously managed an Irish boutique there. At her new store, she sells jewelry, pottery, an assortment of bags, items from India and Ireland, handmade cutting boards, tea towels, art, candy and coffee.

“It’s nice that they are allowing small businesses to take part of Tanger Outlets,” Graves said.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.