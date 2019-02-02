Business

These stores are coming to Bluffton’s Tanger Outlets. Here’s what you’ll find

By Caitlin Turner

February 02, 2019 03:10 PM

Stock image
Stock image

Tanger Outlets in Bluffton will soon be adding four new stores between Tanger 1 and Tanger 2 off of U.S. 278.

According to a news release from the shopping outlet, the four new stores opening are Vera Bradley and Southern Shades opening at Tanger 1 and Aerie and My Secret Closed opening at Tanger 2.

The stores are expected to open sometime this spring.

Vera Bradley will be located next to Cole Haane in Suite 250 at Tanger 1. The store will offer a variety of products and prints including women’s handbags, travel items, accessories and unique gifts. Southern Shades will feature a wide selection of sunglass brands and be located at suite 160 next to Famous Footwear.

At Tanger 2, My Secret Closet — a specialty boutique offering unique clothing and accessories — opened next to Johnston & Murphy in early January.

Aerie will offer shoppers intimates, apparel, active and swimwear, the release said. It will open in suite F100 next to Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

Caitlin Turner

Caitlin Turner is the retail and business reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. She has worked in the news industry for five years in both Ohio and South Carolina and loves the Lowcountry life.

  Comments  