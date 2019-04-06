Business

Hey, caffeine lovers: This Bluffton coffee shop expanded to a new location. Here’s where

The art of latte art

Local coffee lovers have a new place to get their caffeine fix on-the-go or to enjoy while they sit back and relax.

The Grind Coffee Roasters has moved spaces — and majorly expanded.

The Bluffton business has relocated from its Simmonsville Road location to a newly-renovated area in the Sheridan Park commercial complex off of U.S. 278, according to a news release from the company. It’s situated at 1 Sherington Drive, Suite J, in the same building as British Open Pub and ATA Martial Arts.

The new shop includes a larger coffee bar and retail section, more space for seating, simple food items, a drive-thru window, and equipment servicing a world-class roasting and wholesale operation, the release said.

The Grind was started by Ian Duncan — owner and head roaster — as a wholesale roasting company in May 2016. Less than two years later in February 2018, Duncan installed a to-go coffee bar to sell the company’s coffee by the cup.

“We grew faster than we could have even imagined, and we wanted to have more physical space to accompany that growth,” Duncan said in the release. “We’re blessed to have found the perfect place.”

The Grind sells coffee by the cup, bag, K-cup, and nespresso pod.

The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

A grand opening event with prizes and giveaways will start at 8:30 a.m. on April 17.

Lana Ferguson

