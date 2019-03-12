Ready for a place to sip coffee or eat outside? Here are 3 new Beaufort-area options

Just in time for warmer weather, new options are coming in Beaufort and Port Royal for those who want to grab a bite to eat or enjoy a cup of coffee outdoors.
Herban Market and Cafe
In downtown Beaufort, Herban Market and Cafe is putting the final touches on a wraparound porch under renovation at 1601 North St. The new business is expected to open May 1, its owners said, and will offer organic coffee, produce, smoothies, juices and a bakery and cafe menu.
A tin roof will go over the outdoor seating at the business a block off of Bay Street and within view of the Beaufort River.
“It’s a major attraction for people driving by, walking by,” said Emily Benson, a pastry chef who will run the business with chef Anya Chase. “We just want to be welcoming to everyone, have something for everyone — whether you’re vegetarian, a meat-eater, just coffee — anything.”
The building is the site of the former Koth’s Grocery, which operated at the intersection of North and Bladen streets for decades. And Herban Market plans to have elements of a corner store, selling some grocery items like organic produce, fresh herbs, and local eggs and honey.
Corner Perk
In Port Royal, an expanded deck is under construction and renovations started for Corner Perk’s new cafe at 1628 Paris Ave. The building will have seating inside for 25 to 30, and the outside seating is just off the town’s main street in an alcove with other small shops and views of the nearby wetlands.
The new location could open in the next four to six weeks, owner Josh Cooke said.
The next-door building currently home to Pluff Mudd Coffee Co., which Corner Perk bought, will be used for Corner Perk’s coffee roasting operation and to sell merchandise. Outdoor seating will remain at the Pluff Mudd building, Cooke said.
Porch seating at Corner Perk’s Old Town Bluffton location is popular and catches the attention of those passing by to drive new customers, he said.
“Atmosphere is a big part of what we do and what people like about us,” Cooke said. “So we try to create a warm and welcoming, Southern hospitality kind of feel.”
Another Corner Perk is planned to start construction this summer in Buckwalter Place in Bluffton.
The Cracked Egg
At another cafe planned on Boundary Street in uptown Beaufort, The Cracked Egg, customers will be able to able to sit outside and see the boardwalk and marsh across the street.
The cafe is one of several new businesses planning to move in the former KMart building currently receiving a facelift.
Cracked Egg has locations near the soon-to-be Corner Perk in Port Royal, in Okatie, Ridgeland and Charleston. The cafe offers a full breakfast menu including some items with a twist, like waffle fries topped with eggs, bacon, sausage gravy and cheese.
