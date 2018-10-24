Home goods store open in the Beaufort Co. area. Here’s what you can find for the holidays

Holiday and home decor shoppers have one more option with the opening of a new store in Pooler, Ga.
At Home opened Wednesday at its newest location at 300 Tanger Outlets Boulevard — off I-95 near the Tanger Outlets, according to a news release.
The 92,000 square-foot home decor superstore offers more than 50,000 home decor items from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor.
It also boasts 12 Christmas collections and more than 100 styles of artificial trees.
The location is the franchise’s 173rd store and the 10th in Georgia.
The store joins the announcement of an Aldi grocery store that is expected to open at 152 Traders Way in Pooler in mid-2019. The chain plans a store of be around 22,399 square-feet with more than 100 parking spaces.
The opening of the Pooler Aldi location would be closer to Beaufort County than the current closest location — Mount Pleasant.
