A new home goods store is opening in the area. Here’s what shoppers can find and when

Shoppers who love home decor will soon have another place to look for decorations with the opening of a new store in Pooler.
At Home — a home decor superstore — is expected to open at the end of this month near the Tanger Outlets off of I-95 in Pooler, according to Jane Chandler, a spokesperson for the store chain.
The store will be located at 300 Tanger Outlets Boulevard and will offer rugs, kitchen and dining items, furniture, bedding bath products, storage items, and organization, patio, garden and seasonal items.
The store joins the announcement of an Aldi grocery store that is expected to open at 152 Traders Way in Pooler in mid-2019. The chain plans to build the store to be around 22, 399 square feet with more than 100 parking spaces. The opening of the Pooler location would be closer to Beaufort County than the current closest location — Mount Pleasant.
