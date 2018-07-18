Excited that Aldi is coming to Bluffton? Another area location could open much sooner

Aldi is coming to Pooler, Ga., and could open sooner than the branch heading to Bluffton.
The international discount grocery store has announced plans to open in Pooler in mid-2019, according to a Savannah Morning News report.
The chain plans to open at 152 Traders Way, will be around 22,399 square feet and includes more than 100 parking spaces.
The opening of the Pooler location would be closer to Beaufort County than the current closest location — Mount Pleasant.
The store appealed to the Beaufort County Design Review Board in June for permission to make changes to the exterior of the building that anchors the shopping center at U.S. 278 at Burnt Church Road in Bluffton.
Beaufort County community development director Eric Greenway said at the time that the board was pleased with Aldi’s proposal and approved it with a few minor changes.
A time line for the Bluffton Aldi store’s opening has not been announced.
Other stores in the shopping center are Hobby Lobby, PGA Superstore, First Watch and Aspen Dental.
Aldi’s website says it has more than 1,600 stores across 35 states and offers a “no-frills” shopping experience to keep prices low.
The store was founded by the Albrecht family and opened for the first time in 1961 in Germany.
