One Hot Mama’s is opening soon in Bluffton. Here’s when

Meet SC Chef Ambassador Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama’s Four SC chefs, including Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama's on Hilton Head Island, will be bringing to life the culinary history of South Carolina and the South while preparing lunch and dinner in August at New York City’s James Beard House. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four SC chefs, including Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama's on Hilton Head Island, will be bringing to life the culinary history of South Carolina and the South while preparing lunch and dinner in August at New York City’s James Beard House.

A Hilton Head Island barbecue favorite is opening a location in Bluffton, and soon.

One Hot Mama’s is expected to open Friday in Berkeley Place within Bluffton’s Buckwalter Corridor, according to Alan Wolf, director of operations and partner for Southeast Entertainment Restaurant Group.

The restaurant, known for its slow-cooked barbecue, has leased a 4,300 -square-foot corner space adjacent to the Cinemark Bluffton move theater.

“Many of our team members and loyal guests live in and around Bluffton,” Wolf said in an April SERG news release. “It’s exciting for us because so many of our customers will be in our neighborhood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chef Orchid Paulmeier said she is thrilled to bring the restaurant and bar back to the place she calls home.

Paulmeier previously won a spot on season seven of the Next Food Network Star. She has also been named a 2016 South Carolina Chef Ambassador and served as a featured chef at the James Beard House Dinner.

“It’s so exciting to be opening back in Bluffton,” Paulmeier said in April. “We can’t wait for Mama’s to be part of the wonderful Bluffton community again.”

The restaurant previously had a location in Bluffton’s Sheridan Park at the spot that now houses R Bar. It opened its second location on Hilton Head Island in 2007.