Who has the best wings on Hilton Head Island? Here are the 2019 winners

Hundreds of chicken lovers flocked to Shelter Cove Saturday for the 24th annual Hilton Head Island Wingfest presented by Hargray.
Thousands of finger-licking chicken wings were consumed, and the competition for the best wing on the island was tough with more than 20 restaurants and organizations participating.
One Hot Mama’s, a barbecue restaurant on Hilton Head’s south end with famous Food Network chef Orchid Paulmeier as executive chef and managing partner, won the Judge’s top award.
Coconutz, a sports bar and grill on the north end of the island, won the People’s Choice top award for the third year in a row.
Proceeds from the event go toward the Carmines Family Recreation Scholarship Fund of the Island Rec Center, which helps ensure “no child is denied recreation.”
Here are the 2019 winners of the event:
Judge’s: 1st- One Hot Mama’s. 2nd- Southern Barrel. 3rd- Giuseppi’s.
People’s Choice: 1st- Coconutz. 2nd- One Hot Mama’s. 3rd- Howell-Chase Heating and Air.
Here are the past winners for reference:
2018 Winners
Judge’s: 1st- Club Seats Grille. 2nd- Wild Wing Cafe. 3rd- Hilton Head Island Firefighters Association.
People’s Choice: 1st- Coconutz. 2nd- Club Seats Grille. 3rd- Howell Chase.
2017 Winners
Judge’s: 1st- GW’s. 2nd- Wild Wing Cafe. 3rd- World of Beer.
People’s Choice 1st- Coconutz. 2nd- GW’s. 3rd- Hilton Head Firefighters Association.
