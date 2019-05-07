Hilton Head’s Lucky Rooster is opening a second location. Here’s what’s on the menu

Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail for a draft cocktail on May 10, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail for a draft cocktail on May 10, 2017.

A Hilton Head restaurant known for its soul food is opening a second location in Coligny Plaza.

Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar — which opened in 2013 and is located at 841 William Hilton Parkway — is set to open its second location on May 23, according to a news release.

The new location will be called Lucky Rooster Market Street and will feature a “globally influenced” menu including dishes like pimento cheese dip with friend green tomatoes, Lowcountry rice bowls, catfish Po’ Boy sandwiches, lamb roti rolls and shabazi chicken flatbread.

“We believe elevated food can be served in a quick-service setting,” Chef Clayton Rollison, a Hilton Head native and owner of the restaurant, said. “And there are so many dishes we’ve wanted to do at Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar that didn’t fit what we were doing.”





The new restaurant will also feature two bars with craft cocktails, beer and frozen drink offerings for both adults and children. A children’s menu will also be offered.

The Coligny Plaza location is a bit of a homecoming for Rollison, the release said.

“It’s iconic,” Rollison said. “This is where my mom opened her store 40 years ago. It’s where my dad bagged groceries at Red & White. My great-aunt and great-uncle built the Richardson Building next door.”

One of the bars will be inside and the other outside with patio seating available for guests.

Rollison will be joined by Chef Micah Cook at the new location. Cook previously worked at Second Empire in Raleigh and the Prestonwood Country Club.

After traveling in Brazil, Spain, Italy and France to explore new flavors, Cook was hired as a chef for Serena Williams’ wedding in 2017, for the Elton John AIDS Foundation New York Fall Gala and as designer Giorgio Armani’s executive chef.

Visitors can find the new location at 1 North Forest Beach Drive. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.