10 restaurants around Beaufort County you should visit in 2019

A new year brings all sorts of changes, but among the most delicious are updates to Beaufort County’s food scene.
A number of restaurants opened toward the end of 2018, which means there’s a whole new menu for 2019.
There are a wide range of restaurants to try this year, from authentic Italian and German restaurants to popular food chains.
We compiled a list of some of the new or renovated restaurants everyone should try in the new year.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Diners will have another Italian restaurant option The authentic pizza and pasta franchise even has a pizza oven from Naples, Italy, so you know everything here is the real deal.
Where: 7 Greenwood Dr Suite C
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
2. Bluffton Brau Haus — The Meeting Place
Germany came to Bluffton this past September. The new restaurant is owned by brothers Alfred and Volker Kettering, who grew up in Germany.
The brothers’ parents also owned a restaurant, so you’ll be sure to have authentic German delicacies.
Where: 68 Bluffton Road
Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
3. Hilton Head Brewing Company
While this isn’t a new food spot in the Hilton Head area, you have to stop by and check out the brewery’s recently added outdoor patio.
The patio was added so dog owners can bring their four-legged friends to happy hour with them. The outdoor area will be open year-round and seats about 35 people, Abby Wirth, who does marketing for the company, said in July.
Where: 1 Cardinal Road
Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
4. Avocado Bleu
Calling all food-conscious diners and folks whose New Year’s resolutions include dieting — Bluffton opened the healthy restaurant in August.
This is the perfect spot to pick up breakfast or lunch. Many of the food options cater to keto and paleo diets, and also include vegan-friendly options.
Where: 21 Bluffton Road
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon., Weds., Thurs., Fri., and Sat.; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday
The popular restaurant in Jarvis Creek underwent renovations after a fire damaged the restaurant on March 7.
The restaurant now looks like a completely different space. From frequent patrons to island Head newcomers, this is a spot you’ll want to try.
Where: 104 William Hilton Parkway
Hours: Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dinner is served 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day
You can get a taste of the Northeast by going to this New England pub. You can watch the big game on one of the pub’s 14 TVs, or enjoy a show on the indoor stage.
Be sure to stop by for happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Where: 13 Harbourside Lane C&D
Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Sunday; Closed Mondays
If you’re feeling bold, you can order the highest level of spice at this new Thai restaurant.
You can try some calamari with special chili sauce and Jungle Curry, but make sure to drink a lot of water with it.
Where: 1534 Fording Island Rd
Hours:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tues., Weds., Thurs., Sat.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fri.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sun.
- Closed Mondays
8. Wingstop in Bluffton
The popular chicken wing chain added a new location in the Bluffton area. Now you can go out late at night knowing you can take flight with some delicious chicken wings.
Where: 25 Bluffton Rd Suite 607
Hours: 11 a.m to midnight every day
For those trying to eat a bit healthier this year, this smoothie cafe is another healthy option in Bluffton.
Owner Matt Wyrick said in September the restaurant’s focus was on health and wellness, and for folks to “eat better and feel better.”
Where: 1127 Fording Island Rd Suite 101
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
10. Jimmy John’s
After much anticipation, the gourmet sandwich delivery joint will be coming to Bluffton.
You don’t have to visit this restaurant in-person because you can order online to have your sandwiches delivered to your door in a “freaky fast” situation.
Where: 21 Bluffton Road
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day
Comments