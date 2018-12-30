An Italian restaurant just opened on Hilton Head’s south end

MidiCi’s Italian Kitchen opened on the south end last week, according to the restaurant’s owners
The restaurant — which serves personalized pizzas cooked in a pizza oven from Naples — opened in the former Hilton Head Brewing Company location in Reilley’s Plaza.
The 12-inch pizzas start at $11 with meat toppings costing $2.50, veggies $1 , cheese $1.50 and premium options $3.50.
Specialty pizzas start at $14 such as the “four cheese” which is topped with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, garlic and oregano. The most expensive pizza — “truffle & prosciutto” — uses a truffle cream, fresh mozzarella and mushrooms base topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after it is baked. It costs $17
The non-GMO pizzas take 90 seconds to cook in the oven.
Calzones, salads, cheese boards and pasta can also be found on the menu.
A dessert calzone is marked on the menu as a “best seller”. The $9 calzone is filled with Nutella, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries. Ricotta can be added for $1.
MidiCI Italian Kitchen has multiple locations across the country with the closest location in Mount Pleasant.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and on Sundays. It is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
It is located at 7 Greenwood Drive, Suite C.
