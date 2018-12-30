Business

An Italian restaurant just opened on Hilton Head's south end

By Teresa Moss

December 30, 2018

MidiCi’s Italian Kitchen opened on the south end last week, according to the restaurant’s owners

The restaurant — which serves personalized pizzas cooked in a pizza oven from Naples — opened in the former Hilton Head Brewing Company location in Reilley’s Plaza.

The 12-inch pizzas start at $11 with meat toppings costing $2.50, veggies $1 , cheese $1.50 and premium options $3.50.

Specialty pizzas start at $14 such as the “four cheese” which is topped with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, garlic and oregano. The most expensive pizza — “truffle & prosciutto” — uses a truffle cream, fresh mozzarella and mushrooms base topped with prosciutto and baby arugula after it is baked. It costs $17

The non-GMO pizzas take 90 seconds to cook in the oven.

Calzones, salads, cheese boards and pasta can also be found on the menu.

A dessert calzone is marked on the menu as a “best seller”. The $9 calzone is filled with Nutella, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries. Ricotta can be added for $1.

MidiCI Italian Kitchen has multiple locations across the country with the closest location in Mount Pleasant.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and on Sundays. It is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

It is located at 7 Greenwood Drive, Suite C.

