Been missing Hilton Head’s Crazy Crab restaurant? Your wait is almost over

Crazy Crab at Jarvis Creek on Hilton Head Island is expected to reopen next week after a fire on March 7 badly damaged the restaurant.
Repairs at the restaurant are “looking good,” according to Abby Wirth, a spokeswoman for the Coastal Restaurants & Bars Group, which owns the restaurant.
Since the fire, the restaurant has gone for a new look.
The Crazy Crab neon sign has been restored, a stained glass window for the spot now serves as a partition and the saltwater aquarium is back.
Customers can now also enjoy a new outdoor bar that has a food menu and seats 80 along with an updated playground for children with a fire pit nearby overlooking Skull Creek.
The restaurant closed in March after a cooking fire spread to the building’s attic. The blaze began as kitchen staff readied for lunch.
One employee suffered minor injuries during the fire.
This isn’t the first time the restaurant was damaged by a fire. It was rebuilt to double its size after another blaze destroyed it in 1998.
