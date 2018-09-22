Craving a smoothie and a sandwich? This restaurant is opening soon in Bluffton

Craving something healthy and delicious? A new restaurant coming to Bluffton next month is prepared to offer you just that.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to open Oct. 11 in the same shopping center that holds Hobby Lobby off of U.S. 278 at the Burnt Church Road intersection.
The location will be in Suite 101 of the shopping center.
“Our model is eat better and feel better,” owner Matt Wyrick said Saturday. “We are focusing big time on health and wellness.”
Wyrick said the restaurant will be the franchise’s first in the Lowcountry. Other locations can be found in Myrtle Beach and Charleston.
Wyrick said he plans to open other locations on Hilton Head Island and in Beaufort and Okatie. The Bluffton location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The franchise began in Florida, but is now based out of Atlanta. It is known for its toasted wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and bowls with several smoothie flavors such as Mocha Madness, Peaches ‘N Silk and Mango Magic, according to the franchise’s website.
In addition to Hobby Lobby, the restaurant will share the shopping center with the PGA Tour Superstore, Sleep Number mattress store and Aspen Dental.
