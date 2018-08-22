What’s coming to this Bluffton location? Get ready for some smoothies

Craving a smoothie and a sandwich? A new restaurant headed to Bluffton may soon satisfy that need.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is building a new location in the same shopping center that houses Hobby Lobby at the intersection of Burnt Church Road and U.S. 278.
The location will be in the Suite 101 of the shopping center. An opening date has not yet been announced.
The Florida-based restaurant chain is known for its toasted wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and bowls along with several smoothie flavors such as Mocha Madness, Peaches ‘N Silk and Mango Magic, according to the chain’s website.
In addition to Hobby Lobby, the restaurant will share the shopping center with the PGA Tour Superstore, Sleep Number mattress store and Aspen Dental.
Comments