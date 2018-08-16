Take a look inside the Bluffton Chick-fil-A as it prepares to reopen later this month

Construction appears to be moving along at the Bluffton Chick-fil-A as the restaurant gets closer to its anticipated reopening date.
The eatery, located at 9 Malphrus Road along U.S. 278, posted photos Tuesday on its Facebook page of the status of renovations after it closed July 19th for the remodel.
Owner Keith Clark said last week that the restaurant is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Aug. 28 pending approval from Beaufort County to ensure the improvements are up to code.
The dining area’s design will be updated to include subway tiles and a long “family-gathering” table from reclaimed wood and lined with industrial-style stools. Over that will be a chandelier made from Coke bottles, Clark said.
The play area will house new equipment. There will also be new flooring and an HVAC system meant to handle the Lowcountry’s heat.
The parking lot will be reconfigured with a second lane added to the drive-thru.
