When will Bluffton’s Chick-fil-A reopen? The anticipation is killing us, too

It’s been nearly a month since the Bluffton Chick-fil-A closed temporarily for renovations, and the lack of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries has been difficult for many of us to handle.
However, hope may be on the horizon.
According to owner Keith Clark, the restaurant is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Aug. 28 pending approval from Beaufort County to make sure the improvements are up to code.
“I don’t have an exact date,” Clark said Friday morning. “I’m hoping for the last weekend of this month around the 28th. ... We are on track right now.”
The restaurant, located at 9 Malphrus Road along U.S. 278, announced July 8 on Facebook that it would close July 19th for a remodel.
When the restaurant closed, Ainsley Daley, unit marketing director for the eatery, said the improvements would take four to six weeks.
Clark previously said the building will be undergoing a complete remodel and a second lane will be added to the drive-thru.
“The footprint will remain the same. However it’s going to be totally taken back to the studs,” he said, explaining that the new design will be a more efficient use of space for employees and customers.
The parking lot will also be “totally reconfigured,” Clark said.
The dining area’s design will include subway tiles and a long “family-gathering table” made from reclaimed wood and lined with industrial-style stools. Over that will be a chandelier made from Coke bottles.
The play area will house new equipment, new flooring and an HVAC system meant to handle the Lowcountry’s heat and humidity, Clark said.
Comments