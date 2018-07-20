Healthy and Hawaiian: New Hilton Head restaurant serves up a different kind of island cuisine

Craving some Hawaiian flavor on Hilton Head Island?
Al’s Aloha Kitchen opened Jul. 13 at 70 Pope Avenue, Suite O, and offers many different poke options along with fresh fruit bowls and Hawaii’s take on ice cream.
Owner Alex Vitto, a born and raised Hilton Head Islander, got inspiration for the restaurant from his wife’s family members who live in Hawaii.
“We picked up that culture and the flavors of all the food,” Vitto said. “When we moved back to Hilton Head, we realized the island is the same sort of island lifestyle, and I figured we needed something new, fresh and clean like they do there.”
In addition to poke — a raw fish salad — the restaurant offers a build-your-own super fruit menu that includes acai and dragon fruit, along with a deli case with pre-mixed poke salads in different flavors and Spam musubi, which is Spam marinated in teriyaki sauce and furikake seasoning served over sushi rice and wrapped in seaweed.
“Poke is the type of food that you can’t get from a fancy sit-down restaurant,” Vitto said. “Poke is something that is meant to be grabbed from a shack on the side of the road or a grocery store.”
The restaurant, which provides outdoor patio seating and counter-top seating, plans to soon release mochi ice cream flavors wrapped in rice dough. Vitto said they also serve cold brew coffee and regular hot coffee.
The spot also offers an array of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Customers can check out Al’s Aloha Kitchen Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. and Sundays through Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
