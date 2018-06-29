Looking for a wake up cup in the Lowcountry? This new place may be just what you need

Love fresh-roasted coffee?
Look no further than Beaufort's Boundary Street with the opening of Beloved Coffee Roasters.
Owned by Doug Reynolds and his wife Beatrice, the coffee shop opened April 14 and offers a variety of fresh-roasted choices. It is located at 1208 Boundary Street.
"We are pretty basic with our offerings," Doug Reynolds said. "We do lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos. We do pour overs with all of the roasts because we really like the coffee to stand out."
The idea for the shop was born after Reynolds — a then stay at home father at the couple's Bluffton home — began roasting his own coffee in his garage from beans he bought from local roasters and online.
"It was kind of born out of my wife and I," he said. "We both acquired the taste for fresh coffee, and it kind of spiraled out of control from there."
The couple moved to Savannah after graduating from college a decade ago, Reynolds said. From there, they moved to Bluffton after their two children were born.
"We live in Bluffton, but we saw the opportunity in Beaufort (to open the shop) because there was no brick and mortar place in Beaufort that served and roasted their own coffee, so we saw that as a niche," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said his two most popular items are are ther iced lattes and iced Americanos. He said there are no preservatives in anything he serves.
The shop is family-friendly and has a chalkboard for kids to draw on.
The business is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
