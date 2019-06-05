One Lowcountry community makes ‘best places to retire’ list, and it’s not on Hilton Head

The summer edition of the “Where to Retire” magazine, which names five communities in South Carolina on its list of the 50 best master planned communities in the U.S. Special to The Island Packet

The 50 best master-planned communities in the country have been named by “Where to Retire” magazine, and you may not be surprised that five of them are in South Carolina.

But not a single one is on Hilton Head Island, although it’s often recognized as a vacation destination and the gold standard of planned unit development.

Hampton Lake, located in Bluffton, is one of the five in South Carolina named in the list.

The others are Cane Bay and Cresswind Plantations in Summerville, Lakeside Crossing in Conway and Woodside Communities in Aiken.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Moving after retirement doesn’t mean just a new home; it means a new life,” editor Annette Fuller said in a news release. “Each of our 50 communities builds attractive homes, but they also nurture new friendships. Most developments offer trails, sports courts, fitness equipment, restaurants, pools and more.”

Hampton Lake covers 15 miles of lake shoreline and is located off Bluffton Parkway, according to its website.

Editors at the magazine “chose only established neighborhoods with enough acreage to build at least a year’s supply of homes,” according to a news release.

Florida has nine of the winning communities, followed by North Carolina with eight and Arizona with seven.

The magazine hits newsstands June 11.