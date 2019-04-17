Crazy long lines for shuttle during 2018 RBC Heritage at Hilton Head’s Honey Horn File video from the 2018 RBC Heritage shows hundreds waiting in line to catch shuttles to RBC Heritage from Honey Horn Plantation on the other end of Hilton Head Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video from the 2018 RBC Heritage shows hundreds waiting in line to catch shuttles to RBC Heritage from Honey Horn Plantation on the other end of Hilton Head Island.

The first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing begins Thursday as some of the top golfers in the world take on Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, is in the field for a second consecutive year. Crowd favorite Jordan Spieth and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira are also in the field.

Players are competing for a tartan jacket and $1.24 million first prize.

Here’s what you need to know about watching golf Thursday at Harbour Town, including tee times, leaderboard, television and live stream schedule, weather and players to watch.

Tee times

The first groups tee off in groups of three at 7:10 a.m. on the front and back nine.

Johnson tees off No. 1 at 12:50 p.m. with fellow Masters runner-up Xander Schauffele and Aiken native Kevin Kisner.

Here’s a full list of tee times.

TV schedule

First round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Leaderboard

Follow the RBC Heritage first round with this leaderboard.

Weather

The forecast for the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links is for a high of 75 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are predicted Friday.

Parking

Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.





Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.





Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.





Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.

Players to watch