RBC Heritage Thursday: Tee times, weather, leaderboard, parking, TV schedule
Crazy long lines for shuttle during 2018 RBC Heritage at Hilton Head’s Honey Horn
The first round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing begins Thursday as some of the top golfers in the world take on Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, is in the field for a second consecutive year. Crowd favorite Jordan Spieth and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira are also in the field.
Players are competing for a tartan jacket and $1.24 million first prize.
Here’s what you need to know about watching golf Thursday at Harbour Town, including tee times, leaderboard, television and live stream schedule, weather and players to watch.
Tee times
The first groups tee off in groups of three at 7:10 a.m. on the front and back nine.
Johnson tees off No. 1 at 12:50 p.m. with fellow Masters runner-up Xander Schauffele and Aiken native Kevin Kisner.
Here’s a full list of tee times.
TV schedule
First round: Golf Channel, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Leaderboard
Follow the RBC Heritage first round with this leaderboard.
Weather
The forecast for the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links is for a high of 75 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. Thunderstorms are predicted Friday.
Parking
- Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
- Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
- Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
- Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
Players to watch
- Dustin Johnson — The South Carolina native regained his No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking by tying for runner-up at the Masters golf tournament last week. He tees off at 12:50 p.m. in a group with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.
- Jordan Spieth — The crowd favorite and three-time major championship winner is back on Hilton Head for the first time since 2015. He tees off on No. 10 at 8:10 a.m. with Webb Simpson and Francesco Molinari.
- Francesco Molinari — The Italian and seventh-ranked player in the world is coming off a disappointing finish at the Masters after he held a two-shot lead after three rounds. He plays with Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth, teeing off No. 10 at 8:10 a.m.
- Mark Anderson — The Beaufort resident is playing Harbour Town this week on a sponsor’s exemption. He tees off No. 1 at 8:50 a.m.
