500 new homes could be coming to this part of Bluffton. And some businesses, too

A Four Seasons might be coming to Bluffton — and no, not the luxury hotel chain.

Developer K. Hovnanian Homes presented its preliminary development plan for a new housing development, Four Seasons of Bluffton, before Bluffton’s Development Review Committee on Tuesday.

The initial plan calls for 515 homes, along with 11 acres of commercial property, to be built adjacent to S.C. 46 and S.C. 170, project engineer Mike Hughes of Thomas & Hutton said. Its first phase would include 105 single-family homes.

The development would sit next to The Reserve at Cypress Ridge.

Will Howard, Bluffton’s principal planner of land development, said Thursday that the development would be a gated community that would be smaller than its Cypress Ridge neighbor.

D.R. Horton, which started construction on Cypress Ridge in 2006, owned the land until February 2017, according to Beaufort County property records.

Heather Colin, Bluffton’s director of growth management, said the next step would be for K. Hovnanian to consider the comments it received from town staff at the DRC meeting, which mostly centered around traffic and accessibility concerns.

K. Hovnanian would need to present its final development plan again before the DRC, which would happen based on how quickly K. Hovnanian redraws its plans.

“It could be four weeks or four months,” Colin said. “It’s up to the developer to get that done.”

She declined to say how much the homes might be sold for once built.

“I don’t want to speculate on that,” she said.

K. Hovnanian Homes declined to comment on the project.