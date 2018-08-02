Residents of this Beaufort County community ‘never want for things to do,’ website says

Sun City Hilton Head has topped a list of the 55 best 55-plus communities in the nation.

The website 55places.com also selected Sun City, which is located in Okatie and straddles the Beaufort and Jasper county line, for the top spot last year, too.

“With more than 200 chartered clubs and interest groups, the residents here never want for things to do and friends to do them with,” the website says in announcing the honor.

The announcement goes on to cite Sun City’s “sprawling grounds that include a 45-acre Town Center and Amenity Complex, multiple sports courts, and 54 holes of golf.”

For the last three years, the website — which offers resources and search tools for those looking to move into an age-restricted community — has listed its favorites.

The website says it offers reviews of more than 2,000 such communities across the nation.

Residences in Sun City, a Del Webb community, fall into the price range of the high $100,000s to the low $900,000s, according to 55places.com.

The website says there are more than 8,000 homes in the community, plus The Pinckney Social Hall ballroom, Magnolia Hall performing arts center, and multiple fitness and athletic facilities.

Among the amenities are pools, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, a softball field, a 20-acre fishing lake and three golf courses.

There also are studios for art, ceramics, photography and sewing, plus spaces for billiards, cards, woodworking and computer use.

In addition, there is a dog park and community gardening plots.

Two other Del Webb communities in South Carolina made it into the list. Sun City Carolina Lakes in Fort Mill was No. 22, and Del Webb at Cane Bay in Summerville was ranked No. 34.

Other communities in the Top 10 are: