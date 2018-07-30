200 new homes could be built on Hilton Head. Here’s what we know about the plans

A 200-home community on a nearly 30-acre tract may be coming to the Spanish Wells area on Hilton Head Island.

Town staff on Monday gave initial feedback to the proposal currently referred to as the Old House Creek development, a name that will likely change, according to comments made by staff.

The land is at the intersection of Spanish Wells Road and Jonesville Road and also is known as the Palmetto West tract, according to town documents.

Read Brennan, the owner and developer on the project, said after Monday’s meeting there will be houses and townhouses for sale, but said pricing information is not yet available.

Because the project is in the early planning stages, it’s also unclear how many homes will be constructed.

“Once we get through this process and do all the designing, it’ll be somewhere around 200 (homes),” Brennan said. “We’re allowed 212, but I don’t think we’ll have that many.”

Brennan said developers haven’t decided whether the community will be gated.

According to application documents submitted to the town, there will be single- and multi-family homes. Multi-family homes are expected to have three bedrooms and two parking spaces. Parking will be provided underneath the homes. More information about single-family homes was not provided.

Brennan said he anticipates taking between five and six months to garner all of the approvals needed to begin the project. After that, he hopes to break ground.

There is not yet an expected completion date, nor is there an anticipated cost for the project.

According to application documents, the property will be developed in four phases.

Preliminary site plans show phase two will be the largest section, with about 82 homes.

Phase one will have more than 60 homes.

Phase three will have more than 20.

Phase four will have about 30.

Chris Darnell, urban designer for the town, said the project will require conceptual and final approval from the town’s Design Review Board. The project also will require a staff-level development review.

No wetlands are expected to be impacted by the project, according to application materials.