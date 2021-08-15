HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ seen filming season 2 on Hunting Island. What we know

If you were on Hunting Island Saturday, you could have mistakenly stumbled across the set of HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Casting calls for several dozen extras were made in July. Most notably, the casting company was looking for newborn twins, two fire breathers and island dancers.

Typically filmed in Charleston, the show centers around the Gemstones, a televangelist family known for their extravagance and moral ambiguity. The first season, which premiered on HBO’s streaming platform in August 2019, follows the family while they fool their congregation to pay for their lavish lifestyle and delves into the family’s grief in the wake of losing their matriarch, played by country singer Jennifer Nettles.

As the family boards their private jets, named for the holy trinity, and orders around their army of servants, they slowly begin to lose their grip on their empire and are forced to battle it out against backstabbers and naysayers. Their biggest opposition comes from a pastor from a nearby church, the Rev. John Seasons, played by Dermot Mulroney, and a mystery blackmailer attempting to extort them for cash.

The religious satire stars John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, the family’s patriarch, along with Danny McBride, the show’s creator who also plays the oldest son. Adam DeVine plays Kelvin Gemstone, the younger brother, and Edi Patterson is Judy Gemstone, Goodman’s character’s only daughter.

When photographed on Saturday, the set on Hunting Island had tents, luxurious sitting areas with balloons and a big stage with a banner displaying “Zion’s Landing” in big letters. Along the border of the set was a line from Ecclesiastes 3:13. It said, “Everyone should eat, drink & take pleasure in his toil,” and was displayed beneath what looked like an expensive resort destination.

As with most Hollywood productions, the cast and writers have kept a tight lid on what viewers can expect for the show’s second season. A release date has yet to be announced. If the first is any indication, however, then audiences should be prepared to be regaled with the characters’ outlandish antics.

The first season of “The Righteous Gemstones” can be streamed on HBO Max.