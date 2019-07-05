TV
Hilton Head chef will be on Food Network. Here’s when you can watch
Hilton Head chef Clayton Rollison is a contestant on an upcoming Food Network show, but don’t ask him for spoilers.
Rollison, who owns Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar on Hilton Head, will be featured on “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m.
“It was a great experience, and it was a lot of fun,” he said of the filming last fall.
The chef said his contract limits what he can say about the show before the broadcast.
The episode is listed on the Food Network’s website as “Southern Chef Showdown.”
“A never-before-seen game has the chefs shopping only the southern half of the store for their signature sandwiches, and weight is a factor as the chefs prepare seafood dishes with only 6 pounds of ingredients,” according to the show’s description.
For those who haven’t seen the show, “Guy’s Grocery Games” is set in a supermarket, and chefs are issued challenges by host Guy Fieri. The winner earns a chance at a $20,000 shopping spree.
Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar, located mid-island at 841 William Hilton Parkway, will hold a viewing party from 5-10 p.m. July 17. A news release about the event says the restaurant will offer dinner specials inspired by Rollison’s dishes on the show, in addition to the regular menu.
