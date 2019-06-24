‘Ozark’ filming in Savannah. Here’s where you might catch a glimpse of the stars

Did you spot any of these celebrities in the Lowcountry? From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), here are some of the celebrities spotted around Hilton Head and Savannah in the last year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), here are some of the celebrities spotted around Hilton Head and Savannah in the last year.

The Netflix series “Ozark” is filming in Savannah this week, and — in addition to keeping an eye out for celebrities — drivers may want to check their routes in the historic River Street area to avoid closings.

The series, which is filming its third season, stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

Bateman plays a financial adviser who moves his family from Chicago to Missouri, where he must launder $500 million to appease a drug boss, according to the show’s website.

Filming is expected to affect traffic along River Street from the Abercorn Street ramp to Emmett Square. The street will be closed for parts of the day and night Tuesday through Saturday, according to a news release from the Savannah Police Department.

Here are the specific closure times:

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 25

From 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 26

From 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday, June 27

From 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 29

The police department says all businesses and restaurants in the area will remain open and accessible to pedestrians, except in the area around Joe’s Crab Shack.

Jason Bateman, left, and Laura Linney participate in the “Ozark” panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

Marinella Hume Casting posted Monday on Facebook that casting agents were still accepting applications for extras and background actors for “Ozark.”

Specifically, the ads said the following were needed:

Two men ages 20-35 to play part of a character’s “posse”

Men and women ages 18-23 to be fireworks spectators

Firefighters and fireworks techs, ages 18-60

Those interested may send an email to MHC.SAV@gmail.com with either “POSSE,” “FIREWORK TEEN” or “FIREMEN” in the subject line. Include your name, contact info, current photos, age/height/weight, sizes, city and state of residence, and location of tattoos. Also state which days you are available.

There was no phone number listed with the application instructions. Visit the Marinella Hume Casting page on Facebook for more information.

Previous casting calls for actors to portray gamblers, casino dealers, strippers, waitresses and bartenders offers a hint at the types of scenes that will be filmed in Savannah.

“Ozark” typically films in the Atlanta area.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported in May that Bateman is among a group of actors vowing to no longer work in Georgia if courts uphold the state’s “heart beat bill” that restricts abortions from the point a heart beat can be detected, usually around six weeks.