‘Great British Baking Show’ star Paul Hollywood spotted in Savannah. Here’s why

Paul Hollywood, a judge on “The Great British Bake Off” — broadcast in the U.S. under the name “The Great British Baking Show” — was in Savannah this week, according to posts on social media.

The Ordinary Pub in Savannah posted a photo of Hollywood on its Instagram page.

“The Ordinary Pub would like to Thank Paul Hollywood and Crew for hanging with us downstairs,“ the caption on the photo reads. Later, in the comments section, the restaurant posted, “He stopped in for our famously delicious Fried Green Tomato Caprese.”

On his own Instagram page, Hollywood posted a video saying why he was visiting the Hostess City.

“Quick video update of what I’m up to. I’m actually traveling across the United States of America on this,” he said, swinging the camera to show a motorcycle. “This is a Big Dog custom chopper all the way from Wichita, Kansas. It was delivered to me in New York. I’m now heading to L.A. I’m in Savannah, Georgia, at the moment.”

Paul Hollywood of “Great British Baking Show” visits Ordinary Pub in Savannah. Ordinary Pub Instagram

“It’s all about Hollywood movies. There’s lots going on,” he said. “... It’s pretty amazing at the moment. It’s about 24 degrees (Celsius) in Georgia at the moment. I’m heading off to New Orleans tomorrow.”

The comments section of the Ordinary Pub’s photo hit several GBBO references.

“Did you get a handshake?” one person asked.

“LOOK AT THAT SOGGY BOTTOM” posted another.

The British cooking show features contestants being judged in a series of baking challenges. Each week, one is crowned “star baker,” and another is eliminated from the competition.

Savannah Taste Experience Food Tours shared a trio of photos on Facebook showing Hollywood making a stop at Auspicious Baking Company.

“It’s not everyday one of my baguettes finds its way into a celebrity chef’s hands. But when it does, that’s worth a picture” posted Kaytlin Bryant, owner-operator of the bakery, posted on Facebook. “I fed Paul Hollywood y’all!”

On Tuesday Hollywood shared a second video on Instagram reminding viewers to watch the broadcast of the final episode of the current season of “Bake Off.” That video also features his motorcycle, which appears to be parked at a roadside stop.

(Spoiler alert: Those fans who want to wait and find out who wins when the current season broadcasts in the U.S. — likely next year —should not visit Hollywood’s Instagram page.)

‘Paul Goes to Hollywood’

The Mirror reported in August that 52-year-old Hollywood is working on a new “cookery” show called “Paul Goes to Hollywood.”

In the show, the blue-eyed baker rides across the U.S. making stops at restaurants known for movie appearances, the publication reported.

The show, which “will take him to New York to try out Lenny’s Pizzeria, featured in Saturday Night Fever, and Los Angeles to dine at Bob’s Big Boy Diner from Pulp Fiction,” will air in 2019, according to the Evening Standard.

In 2017, Hollywood starred in the three-episode series “Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip,” which followed him on a road trip — in cars — across France, Italy and Germany, according to the show’s description on Netflix.

Stars in Savannah

A bevy of celebs were in Savannah over the last week for the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Film Festival.

Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are among the big names making appearances at the annual SCAD fest.

WJCL television station reported that Armie Hammer tweeted about “a close call with a firearm” on the streets of the city. The actor said he saw a gun fall out of another pedestrian’s shorts and hit the pavement.

Savannah has become a popular place for filming in the last couple of years. Work has been underway on a live-action remake of Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.”

Other movies filmed in the area this year include Will Smith’s “Gemini Man” and John Travolta’s “The Poison Rose.”

“Emperor,” starring Dayo Okeniyi as escaped slave Shields Green and James Cromwell as abolitionist John Brown, wrapped up filming in July.