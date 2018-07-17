HGTV cameras were spotted filming in Bluffton. Here’s what they were doing

HGTV cameras were filming on Friday as the winner of the Bluffton Smart Home got her first in-person look at her prize, according to the television network.

Josephine Montgomery from Long Island, New York, who lost her home in 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, was randomly drawn from 95 million entries to win the grand prize package worth over $1.6 million, said a news release from HGTV.

The retiree was surprised with the news of her big win at a barbecue celebrating her daughter’s birthday and wedding anniversary, the news release said.

“At first, I thought it was ‘Candid Camera,’” Montgomery said in the release.

Matt Kothe, a communications specialist with Discovery, confirmed that Friday was the first chance for Montgomery and her husband to visit the home in Palmetto Bluff.

It was also the couple’s first visit to South Carolina, the news release said.

High tech and Lowcountry

The home is 2,850 square feet and is complete with the latest technology, like solar powered skylights and retractable screens on the porch, plus quirky touches like a waterproof television in the shower and a remote-controlled toilet.

But this three-bedroom home doesn’t have a cold, sterile design often associated with high-tech innovation. The technology here is built in, with custom cabinets and design elements that make efficient use of the space, like the storage drawers built into the stair treads and a bookcase that slides aside to reveal a video game room.

Designer Tiffany Brooks, Season 8 winner of “HGTV Star,” described the home as a “true Southern escape” that combines charm with modern elements for a “comfortable, calm and airy atmosphere.” Colors have been kept muted in favor of a more textural aesthetic.

Even the yard was designed with a mind for energy efficiency. A monitor uses real-time forecasts to maintain optimal watering of the lawn, according to HGTV’s website.

TV special

The network is planning an hour-long broadcast that will show Montgomery finding out she is the winner of the Smart Home sweepstakes and follow along as she visits the house, said Kothe.

“HGTV Smart Home Giveaway Special” will premiere at 1 p.m. Aug. 17

The giveaway included the home and all its furnishings, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz hybrid and $100,000 from Quicken Loans to help defray costs related to owning the home.



