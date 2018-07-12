Forbes says the housing market on Hilton Head is ‘hot’ right now. Here’s why

Hilton Head Island isn't just for vacations anymore, according to an article posted last week on Forbes magazine's website.

More professionals looking for work-life balance are deciding to turn their Hilton Head vacation homes into their primary residences, explained the article, headlined "Five Emerging Markets For Luxury Real Estate In North America."

"As digital connectivity allows more and more people to work from any location, lifestyle amenities and surrounding recreational offerings allow many to live seemingly happier lives," writes author Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Volkers Americas.

Hitt goes on to write that "the housing market on Hilton Head is hot," citing $3.85 billion in property changing hands in 2017.

Realtor Charles Sampson, one of the owners of Charter One Realty, agreed that real estate is "booming here" on Hilton Head.

"We have closed more properties already this year than all of last year," he said of his Beaufort County team.

In addition to entrepreneurs moving to the island full-time, he said he's also seen people converting their rental homes to full-time residences.

"The airport is going to be a game-changer," he said, citing the recent runway expansion that allows jet service directly onto the island.

Communication networks make telecommuting from Hilton Head a good option for business professionals such as software developers and those who work in the financial industry, he said.

"There's a lot going on that makes it a great place to live," Sampson said. "Why not work here on Hilton Head as opposed to cities where you'll sit in traffic."

