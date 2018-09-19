Want a peek at the ‘Lady and the Tramp’ movie set? You just have to walk around Savannah

Parts of historic downtown Savannah have been transformed into a “Lady and the Tramp” movie set, and street closures offer hints at where onlookers could get a glimpse of the action as filming gets underway in earnest this week.

The movie is a live-action and CGI remake of the Disney animated classic from 1955, according to People magazine. City news releases refer to the movie by its working title — “Goodbye Stranger” — and say it is expected to be filming until December .

The movie will feature Kiersey Clemons as Darling and Thomas Mann as Jim Dear, according to IMDB.

Providing voices for the CGI dogs will be Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp, IMDB reported.

Roads around Wright Square will be closed starting Wednesday through Sept. 28, according to the City of Savannah’s website, which offers details about the road closures for the project.

City of Savannah

Some of the roads will be closed around the clock, and others will be closed in 2-3 minute intervals. Sidewalks around the square also will be closed intermittently.





Also on Wednesday, there are expected to be closures restricting vehicles and pedestrians on ramps and sidewalks between Bay Street and River Street.

Several homes and businesses in the historic district have been given a movie-style facelift for filming, and antique vehicles have been seen on the streets.





Executive producer Diane Sabatini told city officials that Savannah was selected “because of its historic architecture and beautiful squares and trees and because it looks like it was ‘sprinkled with magic,’” according to a city news release.

The Hollywood News reported last spring that the movie will be released on Disney’s streaming platform — which will be launched in 2019 and aims to rival Netflix, the site says.

“Lady and the Tramp” joins a list of movies filmed in Savannah within the last year.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has been the site for filming of “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith and “The Poison Rose” starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

Scenes from the Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine flick “Backtrace” were filmed in Savannah in February.

“Emperor,” starring Dayo Okeniyi as escaped slave Shields Green and James Cromwell as abolitionist John Brown, wrapped up filming recently.

Scenes from an untitled Ford vs. Ferrari movie starring Matt Damon as visionary auto designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as British driver Ken Miles were filmed in the city last month.