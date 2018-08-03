Matt Damon and Christian Bale to film in Savannah. Here’s your best shot at seeing them

Matt Damon and Christian Bale are the next superstars to be on the lookout for in Savannah. A movie they are starring in will be filming there later this month.

The untitled Ford vs. Ferrari flick will star Damon as visionary auto designer Carroll Shelby and “Batman” star Bale as British driver Ken Miles, according to IMDB.





CDC Extras Casting posted a casting call on Facebook seeking about 100 people to work multiple days during shooting in Savannah.

Shooting dates are scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 2 and Sept. 5-7, according to the casting call.

Jon Bernthal, whose credits include “The Walking Dead,” will play Lee Iacocca in the movie, according to Auto Week.

Carroll Shelby to Be Played by Matt Damon in Ford v Ferrari Film - https://t.co/LGeu2qifc7 pic.twitter.com/7VtqB9tmNI — All Ford Mustangs (@allfordmustangs) June 28, 2018

Variety says the film will follow a team of Americans led by Shelby and Miles given the mission of building a new automobile to defeat Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Variety reports the film has a scheduled release date of June 2019.





Multiple movies have filmed in Savannah over the last year. Among them are “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith and “The Poison Rose” starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

“Emperor,” starring Dayo Okeniyi as escaped slave Shields Green and James Cromwell as abolitionist John Brown, wrapped up filming in July.

Earlier this week it was announced that Disney would be filming a live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp” in Savannah this fall.

Extras casting call

CDC Extras Casting is looking for extras ages 18 and older who either live in Savannah or have a place to stay within 90 minutes of the city.

Extras will be paid $75 for eight hours of work.

Because the movie is set in the 1960s, hair, makeup and clothing sizes are important, the casting call says.

To apply, email three photos — no selfies, no hats and no sunglasses, the casting call says — to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com. The photos should be a closeup of your face, a full-body shot and one from the waist up.

The casting call says you should be wearing “conservative attire, such as a suit, a button down shirt, polo. Ladies in a sundress or party attire. Think CLASSY. TIMELESS. Think you are going to a REALLY NICE PARTY in a park. Only YOU in the photo, no other people in the photo. (60s influenced hair, all the better!!)“

The subject line on the email should be these words exactly: UNTITLED PROJECT - CORE.

In the body of the email, list your name, phone number, city you currently live in, and all clothes sizes. For men, include height; weight; and coat, shirt, pants and shoes sizes. For women, include height, weight, dress size, measurements and shoe size.

There is no phone number listed with the casting call. For more information, visit the casting agency’s Facebook page.