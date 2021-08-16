Port Royal rescheduled its July 4th fireworks show. Here’s when and where to watch

After a technical malfunction caused an early end to Port Royal’s July 4th fireworks show, Mayor Joe DeVito promised another display would be scheduled.

Mark your calendars for Sept. 3, DeVito said in a video announcement Sunday. The show will take place after sunset at Sands Beach to kick off Labor Day weekend.

“We hope that you can come back out and enjoy this event, and we look forward to seeing everybody,” he said.

The day after the July 4th fireworks show, which lasted roughly 5 minutes after a long delay, DeVito apologized and said the suppliers agreed to return for a re-do show, likely in the fall.

The town’s annual OktoPRfest celebration is scheduled for Sept. 25 and will include a sampling of German food and beer, live music, a classic car show, art and craft vendors, and a family-fun zone.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.