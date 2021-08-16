Local Events

Port Royal rescheduled its July 4th fireworks show. Here’s when and where to watch

After a technical malfunction caused an early end to Port Royal’s July 4th fireworks show, Mayor Joe DeVito promised another display would be scheduled.

Mark your calendars for Sept. 3, DeVito said in a video announcement Sunday. The show will take place after sunset at Sands Beach to kick off Labor Day weekend.

“We hope that you can come back out and enjoy this event, and we look forward to seeing everybody,” he said.

The day after the July 4th fireworks show, which lasted roughly 5 minutes after a long delay, DeVito apologized and said the suppliers agreed to return for a re-do show, likely in the fall.

The town’s annual OktoPRfest celebration is scheduled for Sept. 25 and will include a sampling of German food and beer, live music, a classic car show, art and craft vendors, and a family-fun zone.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service