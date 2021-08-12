New head of Beaufort, Port Royal Fire Dept. knew he ‘wanted to be chief one day’

Tim Ogden has been selected as the new chief of the City of Beaufort-Town of Port Fire Department.

Ogden is currently the deputy chief of operations. He joined the department in 2016 as fire marshal. Previously, he was deputy state fire marshal for Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, and Colleton counties.

Ogden replaces Reece Bertholf.

Bertholf, the city’s of Beaufort’s fire chief for the past 4 1/2 years, is assuming full-time duties as Beaufort’s deputy city manager.

“Tim has demonstrated strong management and leadership skills in his role as deputy chief,” City Manager Bill Prokop said in a statement. “We are confident that the department will continue to thrive under his command.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tim Ogden is the new chief the City of Beaufort-Town of Port Fire Department. City of Beaufort

The Fire Department has a staff of 64, including 53 full-time and 9 part-time firefighters. It has an annual budget of $5.4 million.

Ogden, who grew up in Yemassee, joined a junior firefighting program there when he was 16 after getting encouragement from his friends. It was something to do, he said.

The program — he helped at fire scenes by carrying ladders or rolling hose — triggered his passion for the profession.

What sparked his interest? “It was the ability to be able to the help the community,” Ogden told the Beaufort Gazette Thursday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In a small town, volunteer firefighters were important, and residents looked up to them, Ogden noted. “I was passionate about it,” he said.

In 1995, he was hired as the first professional firefighter for Yemassee.

He knew then that he wanted to be a fire chief one day, he said.

Ogden will take over at noon Friday. His salary is $102,000.

Three internal candidates were interviewed for the job: Ogden, Deputy Chief of Administration John Robinson and Assistant Chief Ross Vezin.

The city would not release the name of a fourth candidate, who was not employee of the department.

The process included a personality assessment and a written exam.

The candidates were interviewed by a panel that included Mayor Stephen Murray and City Councilman Mitch Mitchell, Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman, Port Royal Town Manager Van Willis and Town of Hilton Head Fire Chief Brad Tadlock.

Prokop conducted interviews and made the final decision.

Ogden earned a bachelor’s in fire science and a master’s in public administration for emergency service management, both degrees from Columbia Southern University. He holds numerous certifications in fire protection.

Ogden and his family have lived in Beaufort since 2004.

“My wife, Audra, and I and our family are grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Beaufort and Port Royal,” Ogden said.

His goal, he said, is to ensure that the Fire Department continues to exceed expectations in professional excellence.