Seven new flags replace one unusual mermaid at Port Royal entrance. Why the change?
Instead of a witch overlooking the intersection of Ribaut Road and Paris Avenue, seven flags are now greeting residents and visitors to downtown Port Royal.
With little fanfare, town officials raised the Royal Flag of France, Royal Standard of Spain and Scottish, Colonial, English, South Carolina and U.S. flags behind the “Port Royal” sign.
The flag display replaces the town’s well-known sculpture of a woman who had been anchored to a platform behind the sign since 2007. When she disappeared, it caught the attention of residents.
Referred to by a number of names including the Nightmare Witch, mermaid, Zephyr and Heisman Medusa —for her pose similar to college football’s famous trophy — the sculpture was taken down earlier this summer.
“Mother of Rubber Trees” is her real name.
“Waaay better than Nightmare Witch,” one person commented on Facebook about the flag display.
Others liked the lady.
“The Witch was indeed iconic and left an impression. Flags are basic and a little boring. #bringbackthewitch,” another said.
When the sculpture was removed, it was placed at the Public Works facility. She’s expected to resurface eventually in a town park.
Town Manager Van Willis said Wednesday that the town’s Redevelopment Commission made the decision in 2019 to go in a different direction and update the sign. The cost of the flag display was about $10,000, he said.
The decision was made to replace the sculpture with an array of seven flags that represent the entities that have ruled the town throughout history -- French, Spanish, English, Scottish, Confederate States of America, United States and South Carolina.
The flags are imprinted on Port Royal’s official seal.
The town decided to leave out the Confederate States of America flag after receiving some criticism, Willis said. Although some residents also voiced their opinion in favor of flying the flag.
The Confederate States of America flag on the town’s seal is not the same battle flag of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia that is commonly recognized today as the controversial Confederate flag.
Nonetheless, Willis said, “Why court controversy.”
At night, the flag display lights up.
