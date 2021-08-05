Seven new flags replace one unusual mermaid at Port Royal entrance. Why the change?

A new flag display greets visitors to downtown Port Royal. City of Port Royal

Instead of a witch overlooking the intersection of Ribaut Road and Paris Avenue, seven flags are now greeting residents and visitors to downtown Port Royal.

With little fanfare, town officials raised the Royal Flag of France, Royal Standard of Spain and Scottish, Colonial, English, South Carolina and U.S. flags behind the “Port Royal” sign.

A new flag display greets visitors to downtown Port Royal. City of Port Royal

The flag display replaces the town’s well-known sculpture of a woman who had been anchored to a platform behind the sign since 2007. When she disappeared, it caught the attention of residents.

Referred to by a number of names including the Nightmare Witch, mermaid, Zephyr and Heisman Medusa —for her pose similar to college football’s famous trophy — the sculpture was taken down earlier this summer.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Mother of Rubber Trees” is her real name.

“Waaay better than Nightmare Witch,” one person commented on Facebook about the flag display.

Others liked the lady.

“The Witch was indeed iconic and left an impression. Flags are basic and a little boring. #bringbackthewitch,” another said.

When the sculpture was removed, it was placed at the Public Works facility. She’s expected to resurface eventually in a town park.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The sculpture that once graced the gateway to downtown Port Royal has been relegated to obscurity at the town’s public works department -- for now. Karl Puckett

Town Manager Van Willis said Wednesday that the town’s Redevelopment Commission made the decision in 2019 to go in a different direction and update the sign. The cost of the flag display was about $10,000, he said.

The decision was made to replace the sculpture with an array of seven flags that represent the entities that have ruled the town throughout history -- French, Spanish, English, Scottish, Confederate States of America, United States and South Carolina.

The flags are imprinted on Port Royal’s official seal.

The town decided to leave out the Confederate States of America flag after receiving some criticism, Willis said. Although some residents also voiced their opinion in favor of flying the flag.

The Confederate States of America flag on the town’s seal is not the same battle flag of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia that is commonly recognized today as the controversial Confederate flag.

Nonetheless, Willis said, “Why court controversy.”

At night, the flag display lights up.