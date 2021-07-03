Local Events

Annual July 4th military flyover will pass Hilton Head, Beaufort. When you’ll see it

Salute from the Shore,” the annual July 4th sky parade along South Carolina’s coastline, is scheduled for Sunday afternoon with a flyover that can be seen from all over Beaufort County.

Beachgoers typically line the beaches to cheer and wave flags while decked out in red, white and blue for the tribute to veterans and those currently serving in the military.

The flyover will be led by two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston with a variety of vintage aircrafts and warbirds following at a slower pace, an organization news release said.

The flyover begins in North Myrtle Beach at 1 p.m. with a number of popular beaches along the coast on its route, including Hilton Head Island, before completing the trip in Beaufort.

The F-16s are expected to pass through the Hilton Head/Bluffton area at 1:31 p.m. and Beaufort 1:48 p.m. with the C-17 following at 1:35 p.m. and 1:54 p.m., respectfully.

The event is in its 12th year.

