No rain expected in Beaufort Co. on July 4th. Your holiday weekend forecast, Elsa update

The 2021 Independence Day weekend is shaping up to be a hot one and not just because of the fireworks.

Beaufort County may have some showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning and early afternoon, but that’ll likely clear up later in the day for a partly sunny beach day. Then, the next threat of rain in the forecast isn’t until after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s at times and there won’t be much reprise from the heat with lows still in the mid-to-low 70s.

Hurricane Elsa is predicted to affect areas of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday then Jamaica beginning Sunday, a 5 a.m. advisory said. Next, its path is expected to go over the Cayman Islands and Cuba from Sunday into Monday when it’ll eventually go over the Florida Keys and southern Florida early next week.

The forecast’s uncertainty for early next week is “larger than usual” due to the storm’s “potential interaction” with land the next couple days, the advisory said. As of now, the storm is slated to make it to the Carolinas by mid-week.

Hurricane Elsa is the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2021 season, which runs June 1 through November 30, and is the earliest fifth-named storm on record in the Atlantic.

The weekend weather forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Saturday

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.