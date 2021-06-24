When and where to see July 4 fireworks from Hilton Head to Savannah

Fourth of July fireworks displays, canceled last year across the Lowcountry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback in 2021.

Some of them are, that is.

Several traditional fireworks displays are not happening, including ones over Harbour Town and Skull Creek on Hilton Head. A statement this week from Parris Island confirmed that the Marine Corps training depot would not be putting on a display this year.

That means crowds for the events that are happening may be large. Plan to arrive early, and expect heavy traffic before and after the fireworks.

Check the dates and times below carefully if you are interested in getting an early start to your celebrations. Hardeeville’s celebration is Saturday, June 26.

Here are the upcoming public fireworks displays known to be happening in Beaufort and Jasper counties and within a short drive:

Hilton Head

Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina’s HarbourFest fireworks will light up the skies over Broad Creek starting after dark on July 4. It’s free and open to the public. No coolers. A free shuttle will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. from two alternative parking lots — at Chaplin Park for those coming from the north end of the island (turn on Singleton Beach Road) and at the Hargray building (862-A and 870-C William Hilton Parkway) for those coming from the south end. Anyone crossing U.S. 278 on foot or on a bike must use the pedestrian underpass near the entrance to Palmetto Dunes. Find more info about parking at https://bit.ly/fireworksparkingmap.

Shannon Tanner will perform at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Cappy the Clown will offer face painting, balloon animals and other activities from 6 to 9 p.m.

Port Royal

Port Royal’s fireworks display is scheduled to start around 8:30 p.m. July 4 from a barge in the area off The Sands beach. The road to the landing will be shut down at midnight prior to the holiday for all traffic, including trailered boats, and 7th Street will be closed to traffic except for residents on that street. Parking on Paris Avenue and side streets will be free, and police officers will be directing those with handicap tags to closer parking. Food and beverages will be available beginning at noon.

A separate event not sponsored by the town is scheduled on the nearby port property from 1 to 8 p.m. Battery Creek Jam, sponsored by members of the Port Royal community and Rock Block Productions, live music includes Drivin N Cryin, Zach Deputy and others. There also will be local food and artisan vendors along with an inflatable waterzone for kids. Admission is free, but VIP upgrades ($125) and reserved parking ($10) are available at https://www.showclix.com/event/battery-creek-jam.

Hardeeville

Hardeeville’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is getting a jump start on the holiday with its 4th Off Main event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex Park behind City Hall. Admission is free. On the schedule: live music by Muddy Creek, food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, games and, at the end, a fireworks display.

Savannah

Savannah’s Waterfront fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. July 4. The city will offer $5 flat rate parking in city garages and at the Savannah Convention Center. Organizers noted in a news release that convention center parking is limited because of construction, and the building will not be open. Spectators may bring chairs and blankets, but coolers are discouraged.

Family-friendly festivities are free and open to the public July 2 through July 5 at Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River St. On the schedule are performances by Savannah Cirque, with mini golf and food and drink options. The Freedom Floats Savannah July 4th Boat Parade, presented by the Freedom Boat Club, is 3 to 5 p.m. July 4.