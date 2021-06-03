Fireworks and family nights returning to Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove. Here are details

HarbourFest, which features fireworks on most Tuesdays through the summer, returns to Hilton Head Island’s Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina this year.

Last summer’s festivities were canceled due to the inability to limit the crowd size during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration, now in its 32nd year, also features kid-friendly music by Shannon Tanner and entertainment by Cappy the Clown.

Fireworks shows begin at dusk and are weather-permitting.

The week of July Fourth, fireworks will be on the Independence Day holiday instead of on Tuesday, July 6.

HarbourFest is free and open to the public. Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina is located mid-island across from Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort.

For more information, visit the Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina Facebook page or www.sheltercoveharbourfest.com.

Fireworks

Here are the dates for fireworks:

Tuesday, June 22 and 29

Sunday, July 4 (no show Tuesday, July 6)

Tuesday, July 13, 20 and 27

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 10 and 17

Cappy the Clown

Cappy the Clown is scheduled to be at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday through Friday starting June 16 through Sept. 5, including the Fourth of July. Related activities include face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts, and a variety of interactive games and activities.

Shannon Tanner show and Parrot Palooza

Shannon Tanner’s interactive singing and dancing performances have become a tradition for families visiting Hilton Head, with songs such as “My Hair Had a Party Last Night” and “Flying Purple People Eater.” Shows are scheduled at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from June 16 through Sept. 3, plus the Fourth of July.

Tanner and his Jimmy Buffett tribute band, the Oyster Reefers, will perform at Parrot Palooza, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursdays starting June 24 through Aug. 19, plus Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 for Labor Day weekend.