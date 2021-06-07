Local Events
Movies, live music in the park return to Shelter Cove! Here are the details and lineups
Calling all movie and music lovers: Summer events are returning to Shelter Cove Towne Centre!
After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie nights and sunset celebrations begin in June at the mid-island park, which is located at 39 Shelter Cove Lane.
On Thursdays, families can catch classic movies cast on the big screen at the Shelter Cove Community Park at 8:30 p.m. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on the lawn and watch films.
Pets are welcomed, and bug spray is also a must.
On Fridays, Shelter Cove will rock and roll with free live music from 7 to 10 p.m.
Pick up dinner nearby, and bring chairs and blankets to listen to the concert.
Both movie nights and music nights are free and open to the public.
Summer 2021 Shelter Cove movie schedule
Here’s the schedule for summer movie nights:
- June 17: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- June 24: Frozen 2
- July 1: Jumanji 1
- July 8: Minions
- July 15: The Secret Garden
- July 22: Free Willy
- July 29: Hook
- Aug. 5: Shrek
- Aug. 12: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Aug. 19: The Lion King
Summer 2021 Shelter Cove concert schedule
Here’s which bands and performers will be playing in the park this summer:
- June 24: Cranford and Friends
- July 2: Deas-Guyz
- July 9: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns
- July 16: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns
- July 23: Deas-Guyz
- July 30: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns
- Aug. 6: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns
- Aug. 13: Cranford and Friends
- Aug. 20: Deas-Guyz
Comments