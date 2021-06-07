Local Events

Movies, live music in the park return to Shelter Cove! Here are the details and lineups

Calling all movie and music lovers: Summer events are returning to Shelter Cove Towne Centre!

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie nights and sunset celebrations begin in June at the mid-island park, which is located at 39 Shelter Cove Lane.

On Thursdays, families can catch classic movies cast on the big screen at the Shelter Cove Community Park at 8:30 p.m. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on the lawn and watch films.

Pets are welcomed, and bug spray is also a must.

On Fridays, Shelter Cove will rock and roll with free live music from 7 to 10 p.m.

Pick up dinner nearby, and bring chairs and blankets to listen to the concert.

Both movie nights and music nights are free and open to the public.

Summer 2021 Shelter Cove movie schedule

Here’s the schedule for summer movie nights:

Movie night 3.jpg
Families gather ‘round the big screen in Shelter Cove Community park to watch a movie. Roni Albritton Submitted to The Island Packet

Summer 2021 Shelter Cove concert schedule

Here’s which bands and performers will be playing in the park this summer:

deas guyz shelter cove park.jpg
Shelter Cove Community Park is packed for a set by Hilton Head band Deas-Guyz. Crush Entertainment Submitted to The Island Packet
