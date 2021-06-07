Movies, live music in the park return to Shelter Cove! Here are the details and lineups

Calling all movie and music lovers: Summer events are returning to Shelter Cove Towne Centre!

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie nights and sunset celebrations begin in June at the mid-island park, which is located at 39 Shelter Cove Lane.

On Thursdays, families can catch classic movies cast on the big screen at the Shelter Cove Community Park at 8:30 p.m. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on the lawn and watch films.

Pets are welcomed, and bug spray is also a must.

On Fridays, Shelter Cove will rock and roll with free live music from 7 to 10 p.m.

Pick up dinner nearby, and bring chairs and blankets to listen to the concert.

Both movie nights and music nights are free and open to the public.

Summer 2021 Shelter Cove movie schedule

Here’s the schedule for summer movie nights:

June 17: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

June 24: Frozen 2

July 1: Jumanji 1

July 8: Minions

July 15: The Secret Garden

July 22: Free Willy

July 29: Hook

Aug. 5: Shrek

Aug. 12: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Aug. 19: The Lion King

Families gather ‘round the big screen in Shelter Cove Community park to watch a movie. Roni Albritton Submitted to The Island Packet

Summer 2021 Shelter Cove concert schedule

Here’s which bands and performers will be playing in the park this summer:

June 24: Cranford and Friends

July 2: Deas-Guyz

July 9: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns

July 16: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns

July 23: Deas-Guyz

July 30: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns

Aug. 6: Target the Band featuring The Headliner Horns

Aug. 13: Cranford and Friends

Aug. 20: Deas-Guyz

Shelter Cove Community Park is packed for a set by Hilton Head band Deas-Guyz. Crush Entertainment Submitted to The Island Packet