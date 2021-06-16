NFL player will return to his native Hilton Head to throw a party. Here’s how to attend

A Hilton Head Island native turned Seattle Seahawks player will return to the island June 26 to throw a community celebration to thank the island that raised him.

Poona Ford, a defensive tackle for the Seahawks, will take over Shelter Cove Community park from 2 to 6 p.m. June 26 to host island residents and visitors for live music, food trucks and games.

The event is called “Soar Day” and is designed to give back to the community that supported him, Ford said.

Ford’s party is free to attend.

“It’s finna go down! Mark y’all calendars! Games an activities are free, be sure to bring the family out! There will be food available for purchase. Come out and kick it,” Ford posted to his Instagram about the event.

Hilton Head Island football coach B.J. Payne, left, stands with former Seahawk Poona Ford at Texas University’s Pro Day on Wednesday. BJ Payne Twitter Photo

Poona Ford stats

Ford graduated from Hilton Head Island High School in 2014. While he was there, he posted 135 tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks, 17 pressures and two forced fumbles.

He played at the University of Texas and was named the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. He had a strong showing in a pair of college all-star games and started 30 games for the Longhorns.

Ford finished with 133 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Ford went undrafted coming out of Texas, but Seattle signed him after the 2018 NFL Draft.

He started all 16 games last year and had 40 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Pro Football Focus ranked Ford as the 15th best defensive tackle in the league last season.

In March, the Seattle Seahawks re-signed Ford to a two-year deal. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelisssro, the deal is worth $14 million including incentives.

“It’s a great feeling,” Ford said in interview with Seahawks.com. “Ever since I got here, Seattle always felt like a home away from home for me, so I’m glad to still be here.”

The defensive lineman made $1.8 million total in his first three seasons.