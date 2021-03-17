Reports: Poona Ford getting new two-year deal with Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Poona Ford is being rewarded for his strong play over the past three seasons.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks are re-signing Ford to a 2-year deal worth $14 million in incentives. Pelissero said the former Hilton Head Island standout will earn more than $4.4 million next season.

Ford was scheduled to become a restricted free agent. The defensive lineman made $1.8 million total in his first three seasons.

Ford went undrafted coming out of Texas but Seattle signed him after the 2018 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games last year and had 40 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

In three seasons, Ford has 93 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.

Ford was the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and had a strong showing in a pair of college all-star games. He started 30 games for the Longhorns in his career and finished with 133 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

As a senior at Hilton Head Island, he posted 135 tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks, 17 pressures and two forced fumbles.