Former Beaufort standout returns to old NFL team, Hilton Head’s Ford earns spot with Seahawks

Ron Parker wasn’t out of a job long and Poona Ford is sticking around in Seattle.
After being released by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Parker is headed back to one of his former teams – the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Beaufort standout was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on March 12. He spent five seasons with Kansas City.
Parker recorded 307 tackles, had nine interceptions and had seven sacks in 79 games. He also has played with the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks.
Ford, a former Hilton Head Island standout, made the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster as teams announced their final rosters Saturday. He was an undrafted free agent coming out of Texas but had an impressive training camp and preseason.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ford earned a 70.2 overall grade for the preseason, ranking eighth out of 43 rookie interior defenders with at least 60 snaps.
“I think he will go play 12 years in NFL. He fits game so well. He proved people wrong,” Hilton Head Island coach BJ Payne said of Ford back in April. “I’m a huge Poona Ford fan. He hasn’t changed. He is the same kid who when he had 30 offers in high school, was eating lunch with my kids. Just an incredible story.”
Two former Lowcountry standouts were released Saturday when the Jacksonville Jaguars released Whale Branch’s Dee Delaney and Cleveland Browns cut Stephen Baggett. Teams can pick players who cleared waivers Sunday.
