Hilton Head’s Coligny-area park to host first large outdoor concert (wine included!)

Hilton Head Island’s Lowcountry Celebration Park, which opened in December, will host its first large-scale event in its bandshell later this month.

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra will present an in-person, outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. on April 28, according to a news release. There are 500 tickets available.

John Morris Russell will lead members of the HHSO in “A Symphony Celebration!”, a program to include music by George Gershwin, Dizzie Gillespie, Scott Joplin, Astor Piazzolla, and more. Vocalist Kimberly Hawkey, pianist Assaf Gleizner, and saxophonist Daniel Dickinson will be featured.

The concert will take place on the lawn, where attendees can bring their own chairs, food and beverages (and maybe bug spray).

“We are thrilled to be able to finally present a live in-person concert, after more than a year of isolation,” said HHSO President and CEO Alan Jordan. “We know people are eager to gather and enjoy live music again, and we will make that possible in a safe and responsible way.”

The Lowcountry Celebration Park on Hilton Head Island’s south end officially opened on Dec. 10. Drew Martin The Island Packet

Parking is available in the Coligny Beach Parking Lot off Nassau Street or on-street parking on Nassau Street.

You can enter the park from the Nassau Street or Pope Avenue sidewalks or at the Lagoon Road and Pope Avenue intersection, which leads to a drop-off location for the park.

Spaces designated as handicapped parking are available in the Nassau Street parking lot and near the drop-off location.

The audience will be seated on the park grass individually and in couples, distanced in eight-foot diameter hula-hoop “pods.”

Audience members will be required to wear masks when not within their pods, and will be encouraged to keep masks on throughout the event. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the concert site, according to the news release.

Tickets for the concert are $60 per person. The ticket price includes a half-bottle of wine for individuals and a full bottle for couples. Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has applied for an alcohol permit for the event, according to a representative of the organization.

Tickets may be ordered through the HHSO website, hhso.org, or by calling the HHSO office at (843) 842-2055.

To avoid unnecessary contact, all ticket sales will be in advance—no tickets will be available for sale at the gate. Ticket orders must be received no later than noon on April 23.

About the Coligny-area park

The Lowcountry Celebration Park took 18 months to build and cost the Town of Hilton Head around $14 million.

It includes a massive, ship-themed playground titled “The Adventure.” It’s named for the vessel that explorer Capt. William Hilton used to travel to Hilton Head Island in 1663.

A water feature surrounds the playground, as well as walking paths, open space for events, a stage and band shell, a restroom building and the site of a future children’s’ museum.

It’s clear the area was designed with Hilton Head families and visitors in mind.

There’s plenty of seating around the multi-level playground, with places to charge phones and electronics. The playground and nearby benches have large shades to keep people cool in the summer.