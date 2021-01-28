Hilton Head’s beloved Gullah Celebration is going mostly virtual. Check out the lineup

A month-long celebration of Hilton Head Island’s culture is set to begin Feb. 1.

The Gullah Celebration, which hosts concerts, food classes and virtual events, honors the traditions and culture of Gullah Geechee people — natives of Hilton Head whose ancestors were enslaved here and went on to establish Mitchelville, the country’s first self-governed town for formerly enslaved people.

Gullah culture permeates the north end of the island and is deeply connected to the island’s waterways, seafood, entrepreneurship and storytelling. In recent years, Gullah people have been threatened by development of the U.S. 278 corridor over historic communities, an inability to develop their generations-old property and lack of access to basic utilities such as water and sewer.

The celebration of Gullah culture, an annual event on Hilton Head, is marked this year by renewed calls for racial justice and visibility of Hilton Head’s natives.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how the celebration will take place, but the signature event, the Taste of Gullah, will happen in-person on Feb. 20 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.

You can RSVP for each event at www.gullahcelebration.com/gullahevents.

A Taste of Gullah, the signature event of the month-long Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration, was held on Feb. 11, 2017 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Gullah Celebration events

Here’s the complete schedule and the event descriptions from the celebration’s website:

Feb. 1: Virtual Freedom Day Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. at www.exploremitchelville.org

Freedom Day, the forerunner of Black History Day and later Black History Month, was signed into federal law in 1948. This day was the celebrates the actual day that President Abraham Lincoln signed the amendment outlaw slavery after joint resolution from the United States House of Representative and Senate.

Feb. 4 through Feb. 27: Arts Ob We People: Exhibit and Sale at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

The exhibit and sale will take place each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is a display of original work by emerging and leading artists that represents the life of Gullah people on Hilton Head Island and the surrounding community. More than 40 artists will present their work and creations. Private group tours are available by appointment only.

Feb. 4: Virtual Opening Party at 6 p.m. at www.gullahcelebration.com

The Opening Party is the first opportunity for patrons and friends to see the display of original work by emerging and leading artists at the Arts Ob We People: Winter Exhibition and Sale. Join our host for a journey through the culture through the arts, crafts and jewelry.

Feb. 9: Virtual Soul Food & Friends at 4 p.m. at www.gullahcelebration.com

Great cooking is about more than recipes — it’s about techniques. Join us from the comfort of your kitchen or your couch while we journey through the recipes of the Gullah people past and present. Get tons of hands-on practice on prepare Lowcountry favorites using locally sourced foods.

Feb. 14: Virtual Valentine’s Day Concert featuring Deas Guyz at 6 p.m. at www.gullahcelebration.com

Mark your calendar now for an evening of musical entertainment featuring a mix of Old Motown, Rhythm and Blues, Pop, Rock, Reggae and Dance music with the legendary Deas Guyz! This virtual concert will be a treat that you can experience with your special someone or friends in the convenience of your living room.

Feb. 16: Virtual Soul Food & Friends at 4 p.m. at www.gullahcelebration.com

Feb. 17: Virtual Gullah Institute with South Carolina African-American Tourism Conference at 3 p.m. at www.gullahcelebration.com

The Gullah Institute in partnership with the South Carolina African American Tourism Conference will host a panel discussion on Black Tourism Investment: Private and Public. The panel will feature elected officials and corporate entities with deep knowledge on the current investments and a look ahead at the future investment opportunities.

Feb. 20: Taste of Gullah from noon to 3 p.m. at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

This one-of-kind event is an afternoon filled with authentic Gullah dishes and classic Lowcountry favorites. While you eat, you can enjoy the entertainment of several local artists including traditional dancers, musicians and storytellers.

Feb. 27: Virtual Music Heritage Series - Gospel Classics at 7 p.m. at www.gullahcelebration.com

We are bringing the music to you! We are taking our annual Music Heritage Series virtual. Mark your calendar now to see a few of your Lowcountry gospel music favorites.

The event website does not list prices for any of the events.