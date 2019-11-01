This weekend is for vintage cars and planes on Hilton Head. Here’s what you need to know

Sunny skies and cool temperatures have arrived on Hilton Head Island just in time for the annual Concours d’Elegance and Motoring Festival.

The 18th annual event started a week ago in Savannah, but the main festivities on Hilton Head are still to come Friday evening through Sunday.

Some of the cars are on display in preview events, including at Montage Palmetto Bluff from noon to 2 p.m. Previews are open to the public.

The Flights and Fancy gala at the Hilton Head Airport from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday includes vintage aircraft alongside Concours automobiles. While tickets appear to be sold out for the gala, planes also will be on display at the Aero Expo on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the airport.

Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

Car show details

Car Club Showcase

What: Car clubs from throughout the country show more than 150 vehicles.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Port Royal Golf Club

General admission: $60

Note: Tickets for the Car Club Showcase also include admission to the Aero Expo. Shuttles will be available between the two venues.

Concours d’Elegance

What: More than 200 cars and motorcycles compete for top honors.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Port Royal Golf Club

General admission: $65

Note: A two-day pass is available on the Concours d’Elegance website for $100.

Parking

Attendees may park free at the Hilton Head Island Public School Complex at 70 Wilborn Road. Shuttles will run continuously during the event. Wheelchair-accessible shuttles are available.

What to bring/not to bring

Do bring your own lawnchairs and blankets.

Do not bring backpacks, large purses or camera bags.

Dogs are not allowed on the property.