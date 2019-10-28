Bluffton bought a barn 10 months ago. Now, the public can help decide what happens to it

The Town of Bluffton purchased property near the S.C. 170 traffic circle about nine months ago, and town officials now are seeking the public’s input about the best uses for it.

The 37-acre site at 200 New Riverside Road is commonly known as the “New Riverside Barn Property” because motorists in the area can see a 2,700-square-foot barn that sits on the land.

The town is hosting an open house on the barn property from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and the feedback gathered from participants will be considered as the site’s master plan is pieced together in the coming year, officials said.

Debbie Szpanka, spokesperson for Bluffton, said the town is in the “idea-gathering stage” and has looked at elements from other parks around the state for ideas.

“We have a map of what it is right now, and people can answer a questionnaire about what they want most,” she said.

One of those options is improving the barn for weddings and community events.

“Should we make it an event venue?” Szpanka asked. “Do we want to add other features to the barn?”

Among the other possibilities for the park:

A food truck courtyard

Shelters for picnics

Open lawn areas

A multi-purpose trail system

An inclusive playground

The Island Packet, citing property records, reported in January that the town paid $200,000 for the parcel. The deal with Palmetto Bluff also included “the donation” of a seven-acre lot near the “southeastern intersection” of S.C. 46 and S.C. 170.

The barn “has the potential to become a Bluffton icon,” Mayor Lisa Sulka said at the time.

The New Riverside area has been, in recent years, one of the fastest-growing parts of Beaufort County.