Jerry Seinfeld will be on stage in Savannah. Here’s how you can get tickets
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be performing in Savannah in September, according to a news release from the Savannah Civic Center.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21.
They start at $47, the news release said. Additional ticket price information was not available Friday morning.
Get tickets online at SavannahCivic.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Savannah Civic Center Box Office.
