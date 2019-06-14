Jerry Seinfeld will be on stage in Savannah. Here’s how you can get tickets

Did you spot any of these celebrities in the Lowcountry? From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), here are some of the celebrities spotted around Hilton Head and Savannah in the last year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), here are some of the celebrities spotted around Hilton Head and Savannah in the last year.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be performing in Savannah in September, according to a news release from the Savannah Civic Center.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21.

They start at $47, the news release said. Additional ticket price information was not available Friday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Get tickets online at SavannahCivic.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Savannah Civic Center Box Office.