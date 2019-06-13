10 cheap summer concert series around Hilton Head and Bluffton you can’t miss (some free!)

Beaufort’s Sandbar Concert was huuuge... from land and sea The Beaufort Sandbar concert was held for the second time last Saturday. Concert promoters say that the number of people may have tripled since its inaugural concert last year. Supplied photos courtesy of Jarrett Owens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Beaufort Sandbar concert was held for the second time last Saturday. Concert promoters say that the number of people may have tripled since its inaugural concert last year. Supplied photos courtesy of Jarrett Owens.

The music scene is always hot in the Lowcountry and it gets even hotter in the summertime.

You can live and local music virtually any night of the week this summer in the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton area — communities surprisingly saturated with local talent.

North of the Broad River has plenty of awesome concerts in store this summer, too.

This year, Hilton Head amped up its summer music schedule with its first-ever, two-day music festival (details below).

Spice up your summer and save this list for some awesome summer nights.

Shelter Cove Community Park will be rocking every Friday night starting June 15. All you need is a blanket or a beach chair for this family-friendly concert series.

When: Every Friday 7-10 p.m. June 14 through Aug. 16





Cost: Free

Music Schedule: June 14 - Deas-Guyz. June 21 -The Headliners . June 29 - Deas Guyz. July 5 - Cranford Hollow. July 12 -Target. July 19 - Lowcountry Boil. July 26 -The Headliners. Aug. 9 - Deas-Guyz. Aug. 16 Cranford Hollow.

The May River has some fantastic sunsets that are even better with live music, cold beer, and delicious food from local vendors at the Bluffton Sunset Celebration in the Oyster Factory Park held every month.

Here are the upcoming dates and times:

5:30-9:30 p.m. June 14 “Blues and Brews on the Bluff” with J Howard Duff The Chilly Whilly Band

5:30-9:30 p.m July 11 with The Pinckney Island Boys Groove Town Assault

4:30- 9:30 p.m. July 12 with Bobby Magyarosi The Horan Brothers

Cost: $5 with proceeds going to charity. Free parking.

Head to the heart of Coligny Plaza to heat up your summer nights with live, local and awesome music.

When : Every Tuesday- Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hilton Head’s beloved Shannon Tanner will play a fun, kid-friendly show Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina From Memorial Day to Aug. 30. Bonus: Go on Tuesday and stay for fireworks

Other Shows: June 13 -Aug. 22, Shannon Tanner and the Oyster Reefers will play an island-inspired live concert Thursday nights at 7 p.m. for Parrot Palooza (no concert on July 4).

Cost: Free.

Head out to Palmetto Bluff for three hot nights on the village greens of Wilson Village and Moreland Village this summer. Gates open at 5 p.m. Concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 per car at the gate. Proceeds benefit Family Promise of Beaufort County

Schedule: July 9 - Pretty Darn. July 23 - Deas Guyz. August 6 - Deep Drawl.

Harbour Town will be jamming with the familiar voice of Gregg Russell, who has been playing on the island for decades, from Sunday to Friday every week.

Cost: Sea Pines guest pass or pay $8 per car to get through security gate

When: 8 p.m. Monday - Friday June 3- Aug. 23 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1

Beaufort First Fridays after 5

Enjoy live music, local merchants, and the best of Downtown Beaufort the first Friday of every month 5 to 8 p.m.. Check here for the entertainment schedule.

Cost: Free

Bonus Festivals!

These are not “cheap concert series,” but festivals with music worth mentioning.

Hannah Wicklund of Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin’ Stones Submitted

This year, the first-ever Hilton Head Music Festival will rock the island June 22 and 23 at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.

Who’s playing: Local rockstars Hannah Wicklund and the Steppin’ Stones (now based in Nashville) will headline Saturday’s event, along with seven other bands including Pretty Darn and Just Jevon. Eric Culberson Band will headline Sunday’s Rock, Reggae, Blues & Funk Night, along with six other bands. See full lineup and more details here.

Cost: The two-day pass is $59 and includes admission to see all the bands both days and single day tickets are $38, according to the festival’s website. Prices will increase closer to the day of the event. Children 12 and under get in free.

Concert in the Park Saturday night during day two of the 58th annual Beaufort Water Festival. Performances by Chris Jones, The Chuck Courtenay Band and Chris Cagle. Staff photo

Country star Tyler Farr will headline the Beaufort Water Festival’s annual concert on July 13 in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Country band Copper Chief and singer Emily Ann Roberts will also perform.

Cost: Tickets are $30 and available through www.bftwaterfestival.com.

Musician Pat Cooper performs for a crowd during an inaugural Beaufort Water Festival concert at the Beaufort River sandbar last July. The concert is planned again for this year’s festival. Jon King Submitted

Beaufort’s Sandbar Concert is back for the fourth year. Pat Cooper will once again headline the free concert that’s only accessible by boat.

Cost: Free (if you can find a boat to get there)

When: Music starts at 12 p.m. July 13

Who’s playing: Abby Elizabeth Lindsey, Nick Alligood, Shane Sniteman and headlined by Pat Cooper