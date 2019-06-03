She has more Grammys than any other female musician. Here’s how to see her in concert

Bluegrass singer and musician Alison Krauss will be in concert in Savannah in October. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7. Submitted

With 27 Grammy Awards — more than any other woman — and scores of other accolades, bluegrass musician Alison Krauss can legitimately be called a legend.

In October she’ll take the stage in Savannah, according to a news release issued Monday by the Savannah Civic Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for her Savannah concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $125, according to the venue’s website.

Krauss, who is 47 years old, started playing fiddle at the age of 5, according to a news release about the Savannah concert. She recorded her first album at age 16 and became a member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21.





In addition to work with her band Union Station, she regularly collaborates with other artists. “Raising Sand” with Robert Plant won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year in 2007.

Her most recent solo album, “Windy City,” is made up of covers of classic country tunes, including Glen Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind” and Willie Nelson’s “I Never Cared for You.”

Krauss and Nelson are performing together in a string of concerts over the summer. Their schedules overlap at two South Carolina venues, on Aug. 12 in Florence and Aug. 16 in Greenville.

Krauss’ fall concerts will take her to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22 and Township Auditorium in Columbia on Oct. 23. Tickets for both of these concerts also go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.